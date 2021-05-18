'The Family Man' S2 Trailer To Release Tomorrow, Samantha Akkineni To Play Suicide Bomber

The Family Man Season 2 is one of the most anticipated web series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The series that stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, welcomes South actor Samantha Akkineni in its second season. While fans are excited about the second season, some are also wondering about Samantha Akkineni's role.

Samantha Akkineni's role in The Family Man 2

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Akkineni plays the role of a suicide bomber which is one of the most crucial roles in the upcoming season. Her character belongs to a terrorist organisation. The chase between the lead character Shrikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, and Samantha's character is anticipated to be the highlight of the show. Moreover, the terrorist group shown in the web series is entirely fictional as the makers do not want to welcome any controversy.

The Family Man 2's poster release

Samantha Akkineni has won millions of hearts in Telugu and Tamil cinema. In her 11 year career, The Family Man 2 is her first Hindi-language project and debut web series. She recently shared the poster of the second season of the series on her Instagram account. She also mentioned that the trailer of the show will release on May 19, 2021. In the caption, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor wrote, "We’re ready for you 💥#TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow 💣". She then tagged the team of the show along with Manoj Bajpayee and the director duo Raj and DK.

Several celebrities came forward to comment on Samantha Akkineni's latest post. From Ruhani Sharma to Shilpa Reddy, several celebrities expressed their excitement for the show. Singer Darshan Rawal wrote "Excited" in his comment.

Details about The Family Man 2's release

The Family Man is the story of a spy who tries to balance his normal life with his family and his adventurous work as a secret agent of the National Intelligence Agency. Reportedly, The Family Man 2 will release on June 11, 2021. The Family Man 2 cast Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, and Sharad Kelkar. It also cast Mehak Thakur and Vedant Sinha in supporting roles.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

