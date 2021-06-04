'The Family Man' Season 2 Leaked On Tamilrockers Soon After Its Launch

The first season of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man proved to be a massive success among fans, many of whom eagerly awaited the release of the second season. The brand new season, which was scheduled to release on February 12, 2021, was launched on the OTT platform last night, June 3, 2021. While the series is already made available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, illegal piracy sites have found a way to release the series for free download in HD quality.

The Family Man season 2 leaked on illegal piracy sites

According to a report by Moviespie, Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2 had been made available to watch on many piracy network sites including Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Jio Rockers, Mp4moviez, Filmyzilla, Khatrimaza, YTS, 1TamilMV.win, and more. The episodes were also made available to watch for free on the Telegram app. The Family Man Season 2 was released on June 3, 2021, at 8 p.m.

For the unversed, the makers of the brand new series surprised fans by releasing the new season earlier than the scheduled time. Season 2 was expected to release on June 4, 2021, at midnight. The makers decided to launch the new series four hours before the scheduled time to surprise their fans.

The plot of The Family Man season 2

The previous season introduced Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who is actually a world-class spy for India. Season 2 shows Tiwari taking a step back from spying and leading a normal life. He is married and has two children. According to the trailer, Srikant does not like the life he has chosen to lead and misses his time from spying. Pledging to participate in one last case, he reaches Chennai where he must stop the members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or LTTE from planning an attack on the city.

The Family Man Season 2 cast will not only see many actors reprising their role but will also introduce new faces. Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, will be reprising their roles from the previous season. Sharib Hashmi plays JK Talpade while Priyamani plays Srikant's wife, Suchitra Iyer Tiwari. Samantha Akkineni will be making her debut on an OTT platform through her role in The Family Man Season 2. She will portray Raji or Rajalekshmi Chandran, the main antagonist.

