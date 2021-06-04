'The Family Man Season 2' Releases Ahead Of Schedule; Check Out Netizens' Reactions

The Family Man Season 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ravindra Vijay, among others, released on June 3 on the digital streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. Earlier, fans believed that The Family Man 2 Season 2 release date and time in India was on June 4; however, the makers decided to unveil it a few hours earlier than its usual time. Viewers rushed to watch the show and have already penned their reviews. Check out some of the reactions.

Netizens pen The Family Man 2 Season 2 review

According to Twitterati, actor Manoj has once again nailed it in the show with his impeccable acting chops. Users have lauded the star casts' marvellous work and have mentioned that the show is quite gripping with various twists in the plot. A user penned, "Woke up the whole night and watched all episodes of The Family Man Season 2. It is even better than the first one. Must watch. Loved it," whereas another fan wrote, "Quite an interesting ending with the Kolkata connection and hoping to see a lot of scenarios from North East in next one. It was mind-blasting can't wait for season 3."

As far as the direction is concerned, netizens mentioned that the show is "well-executed" and every actor has blended well with the character. Overall, only a few users have penned mixed reviews about the series. A fan also went on to call it the "most challenging" project.

The Family Man season 2 is mind blowing. Best Indian web series till date 💯 . Tweet this without any hashtag. — Rishabh (@jokebazz) June 3, 2021

Finished binge watching The Family Man season 2 and @SrikantTFM is 🔥

10/10 recommend the series ✨✨ — Shalini Singh 💻 (@shalinisparmar) June 3, 2021

@Samanthaprabhu2 Vanakkam-U done a splendid job...The Family man season 2, Thamilachi, salute👌👌 . Also, Mr.Manoj BAJPAYEE, Priyamani, Devadharshini, and all co-stars and especially Directors, respect our sentiments. VALKA TAMIL, VELKA TAMIL — Drsuthakaranraj (@drsuthakaranraj) June 4, 2021

Season 2 the family man is here...tasc team is back with another mission. I'm on ep4 and out all cast @Samanthaprabhu2 has came out to be ace. Playing the bold character of raji as tough soldier and she has nailed it — gauresh govekar (@gauresh125) June 4, 2021

Just completed The Family Man season 2, @BajpayeeManoj no words again sir and @Samanthaprabhu2 respect again you bring raji alive,love to watch you as raji but i really didn't like raji and @rajndk thop writing and direction — Bukke Harshavardhan (@bukkeharsha) June 4, 2021

Just Finished the Family man season 2 #bingewatched What a excellent series kudous 👍 to the entire team @PrimeVideoIN @rajndk @sharibhashmi @Samanthaprabhu2 aur @BajpayeeManoj shahab bawaal macha diye apne to 👍👍👍

GREAT GREAT WORK BY ALL

Marvelous work pic.twitter.com/JU39zHgrPc — Harmeet Singh (@__HarmeetSingh) June 4, 2021

Finally THE

FAMILY

MAN Season 2

Release Today

I just watched & finished Excellent, Awesome, of season 2. Manoj just just extraordinary again. All other characters done marvellous job.

My rating 9/10. pic.twitter.com/qZgHnIRU0A — Surinder (@navsurani) June 3, 2021

Watching "The Family Man" Season 2 ❤️❤️@BajpayeeManoj fan ho gye Sir ...... gajab ka bawal series hai 👌👌 Must watch@Samanthaprabhu2 @rajndk pic.twitter.com/NTf0ljRXkH — Ravi Ranjan (@ravisingh7870) June 3, 2021

The Family Man Season 2 is such a well executed sequel. Everything about this season is great, be it the acting, the direction or the action. Kudos to the team of Family Man!!

And also @BajpayeeManoj ,what a legend man🙌🙌 — Ketan Kale (@Heizenberg99) June 4, 2021

Ahead of its release, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a lengthy note for the audience. He wrote, "Having worked through a pandemic and two lockdowns, we are forever indebted to our fabulous cast, crew and Prime Video team who have persevered through it all." Earlier, Samantha had also shared a statement issued by the makers and had urged fans to not make assumptions based on “just a couple of shots in the trailer.” The show is written by Suman Kumar, Raj and DK and is directed by Raj and DK and Suparn S Varma.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM THE FAMILY MAN 2 TRAILER

