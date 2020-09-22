'The Flash' Season 6 Showrunner Says The Elongated Man May Return After Controversy

After the ending of The Flash's season 6, the cast and screw of the show went through some off-screen turbulence. The actor Hartley Sawyer who portrayed the role of Elongated Man was fired from his position after racist and misogynistic tweets of him started circulating online. The seventh season of the show will be coming to screens in 2021 but without the key character of Elongated Man, this does put The Flash in a questionable position as to how the series will handle Hartley's sudden departure. The showrunner Eric Wallace, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, has revealed the possible future of the show and the character.

Eric Wallace on The Flash's future

The showrunner, during his interview, revealed that the beauty of superhero and comic book stories is that they come and go, but never fade away. Thus, the departure of Elongated Man in the show will be written and portrayed in a way that makes it feel like a graphic novel. Due to Hartley's resurface of offensive tweets, the show is indeed letting the actor go but he will appear briefly in season seven.

The story of Elongated Man will be handled in a way that ties up the loose ends and makes it a compelling departure for the show. The Flash season 7 will include Hartley to give him a fitting exit which honours the character, according to Wallace. While the show will be giving the Elongated Man a rest, the showrunners will be keeping the door open for the character.

The showrunner has also teased a comeback of the character in the future stating that who knows what the future has in store. Currently, Eric Wallace and his creative team do not have a roadmap as to how to bring back the character on-screen or in which form, but it can be concluded that Hartley Sawyer has been benched permanently off the show given the nature of his offence. Comic book shows and films have in the past re-cast main characters like The Hulk or War Machine in the MCU. Similarly, some other actor picking up the mantle of Elongated Man does not sound like a long shot.

