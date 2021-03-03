'The Flash' Season 7 Episode 1 Sends Fans Into Frenzy; Twitterati Says 'Never Cried More'

The Flash season 7 episode 1 aired on CBS on the evening of March 2, 2021, after the pandemic had cut caused the previous season to come to an end abruptly. The Flash season 7 episode was actually supposed to be the last episode of the previous season, as quoted by Entertainment Weekly, but because the shooting had to be stopped abruptly, the same episode with some additions to give it a feel of newness was used as episode 1. Fans were happy to see their favourite characters back on screen taking on their stories from where they had left it off. Twitterati’s The Flash season 7 Premiere review was along the lines of, ‘we did not expect this but we can’t say we don’t like it'.

The Flash season 7 review

Dammit I was not mentally and emotionally prepared for this tonight. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/3sWtf4SwtJ — James Witham (@jamesacewitham) March 3, 2021

Grant, Candice and Tom have all juggled multiple characters in this episode and they have all been phenomenal.



This cast deserves so much appreciation because they are truly incredible! #TheFlash ⚡️ — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) March 3, 2021

I am waiting for the Iris-Eva showdown

That's gonna be EPIC#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/UFVpErOqJ5 — 💜⚡Candicanes United 💜⚡ We're Candice Patton Fans (@CandicanesU) March 3, 2021

Season premiere was crazy. But, why did you guys have to kill Nash to make the artificial speed force working?? — Ankit Haldar (@AnkitSpeaketh) March 3, 2021

“Can I just say though, that aside from that part which I get was supposed to be an emotional part of the episode, I loved it. Surprisingly a fan of the new pseudo Team Flash and the CG and story seemed to give the show a new lease on life for me. Well played.”, one fan of the show was noted saying. The consensus among Twitterati was that the episode was an emotional rollercoaster ride with them not being able to decipher which way was up and which down.

First episode back was crazy. — Xavier (@zavie_15) March 3, 2021

good way to kick off the season — lourenzoooo (@lourenzooooo) March 3, 2021

I have never cried more — Joe (@Joe91914240) March 3, 2021

Many enthusiastically said that they had loved the episode and were looking forward to seeing what path the show was going to take. People were also very upset that the character of Nash was killed to maintain the equilibrium. Many fans of the show said that the emotional quotient was what had done it for them and if this is the way the creators of the show were planning on taking the season forward then this season could be the best one ever made.

"Run Barry, run"

Damn #TheFlash making me cry on episode 1 of the new season. A Wells sacrificing himself to save someone else, classic. 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 x pic.twitter.com/A5e3sXnlmF — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) March 3, 2021

Grant had to of loved acting out this Wells scences. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/xcVikm39mG — Brandon Key (@Bkey313) March 3, 2021

Twitterati has handed the season premiere of The Flash to the character of Nash Wells who sacrificed his life in this episode to keep things running smoothly. Candice Patton who plays Iris West-Patton on the show was also hailed as being glorious in the episode. People said that even though they had heard the phrase “Run, Barry, run” over the course of six seasons and had expected to be done with it, they're actually glad that they were able to hear it once again.

