'The Flash' Season 7's Villain 'Psych' Finally Makes An Appearance! Know All About Him

One of the most recent additions to the list of The Flash Season 7 episodes revealed the main antagonist of the seventh season's story arc, namely Psych. The live-action version of the character, who is also one of DC's most feared supervillains, is played by Ennis Esmer in the series. This article is essentially a dive into the identity of the speedster's current on-screen antagonist. Read on to know more about The Flash Season 7's Psych.

More about 'The Flash' Season 7's villain:

Psych, as per the DC comics, hails from the fictional crime-ridden Western European nation of Zandia. Zandia is one of those places that has proven to be a safe haven for DC supervillains in the past. The first time The Flash and Psych encounter each other in the comics is when the former goes to Zandia as part of his quest to meet the head of the Sage Force. When The Flash comes close, Psych manages to deceive him into thinking he was an agent of a team of do-gooders known as A.R.G.U.S. Some of Psych's abilities are Telekinesis, Telepathy, Illusion Casting, Psychic Link, and Mind Control, amongst others. As far as the character arc of the live-action Psych is concerned, nothing has been revealed as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Ennis Esmer:

Ennis Esmer is an actor and comedian of Turkish-Canadian descent. On his home ground, he is majorly known for his portrayal of Rich Dotcom on the American television show that goes by the name of Blindspot. Esmer has also been a part of several other television shows as well. He has been seen playing a myriad of characters in shows such as The Listener, Schitt's Creek, You Me Her, Red Oaks, and Private Eye, amongst others.

The Flash Season 7 Cast:

The Flash Season 7 cast list, in addition to Grant Gustin as the titular speedster, includes the likes of Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, and Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Mecha-Vibe, and Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton. Additional cast members are the likes of Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Run, amongst others. Indian viewers can see all six seasons of The Flash on Netflix while those who reside in other parts of the world can see the same on CW's proprietary app.