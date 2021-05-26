'The Flash' Season 8 To Feature 5 Special Event Episodes Featuring Arrowverse Heroes

A piece of good news for all Flash fans has surfaced online. The season 8 of The Flash will begin with five special event episodes that will feature heroes across the Arrowverse. On Tuesday, the network chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told Entertainment Weekly that Eric Wallace and executive producer Greg Berlanti came together and talked about other superheroes from the CW-verse can feature in the show.

Pedowitz said that it will not be a crossover but The Flash season 8 will surely have a cross-over type feeling with the introduction of each character. The chairman refrained from adding which actors may visit The Flash season 8. He added that he is having those conversations with Eric Wallace. The makers do have a couple of feelers, however, they cannot reveal the definitive as of yet.

One of these feelers could be likely regarding Black Lightning fame Cress Williams. The actor just wrapped up his fourth season on the topical superhero show. In a recent interview, the star told the portal that The Flash show has twice reached out to him for a feature in their upcoming season 8. Williams said that he is in the talking phase with the makers, but he really enjoyed the feature last year.

Specifically, for him, he thinks that he and Gustin Grant are like-minded in how they approach work. The star continued that the duo has had great conversations with each other in the past. During the same interaction, the actor also revealed one of his favorites scenes portraying his character. It was the scene between him and Grant in the library on the Waverider in "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

The CW had to cancel its annual Arrowverse crossover this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic made it virtually impossible to write and schedule a multi-episode event spanning multiple shows and featuring multiple actors. The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW. Now, the news of the special five special event episodes has created a massive buzz amongst Arrowverse fans.

(Image: Still from The Flash)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.