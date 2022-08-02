'The Flash' To End With Season 9, Showrunner Opens Up On 'exciting Final Chapter'

DC Comics' much-loved character The Flash series is all set to end with its forthcoming ninth season, which will premiere on The CW. As per a report in Variety, the production of season 9 will begin in September and it will premiere in 2023. As per reports, the upcoming season will have 13 episodes.

DC Comics' The Flash to end with Season 9

Eric Wallace, the executive producer of The Flash, said, "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humour, and spectacle. Now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week." Further expressing gratitude towards the cast members of The Flash, Eric said,

"So, as we get ready to honour the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make 'The Flash' such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The show was expected to end with its eighth season, but it was again renewed for its 9th and final season. Opening about the same on TVLine, Wallace stated, "We had to rewrite it three different times. Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon. It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

"We've introduced a lot of characters over the last couple of seasons… I would say to the audience, if you have some characters that we have introduced in the last few years that you want to see in a spin-off, you should write to The CW. But I'm going to just stay focused on The Flash right now before I start focusing on anything else", he continued.

The American superhero TV drama series has been developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns and is based on the Barry Allen incarnation of DC Comics character the Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds. The Flash stars Grant Gustin in the title role, along with Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L Martin in supporting roles.