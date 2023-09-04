The Freelancer Can Prove To Be My Career's Turning Point,' Says Navneet Malik

Actor Navneet Malik who started his career as a model is now steadily moving forward in the field of acting, feels that 'The Freelancer' can prove to be a turning point for him professionally.

Navneet has got the looks and he is impressing everyone with his acting chops. The actor who has worked in 'Love Hostel' and 'Heropanti' is currently seen in a negative role in Neeraj Pandey's new show 'The Freelancer'.

In an exclusive interview, the actor spoke about how he entered the world of acting: "I started my career as a model and for 6 years I was the face for almost all big brands. I got my acting break when Red Chillies approached me for 'Love Hostel'. Then 'Heropanti 2' happened and now 'The Freelancer'. I feel to be a part of 'The Freelancer' is a big step in my acting career and it can prove to be the turning point."

Every actor has a bucket list for his career. Talking about his bucket list he said: "I never become desperate for anything in life. Because if you don't get that, there is a sense of disappointment. I believe in manifestations and I feel I do get what I manifest. My ideal is Shahrukh Sir. I want to conduct myself like the way he does. Also I am a big Al Pacino fan. I want to work once with him for sure. Among actresses, I have a huge crush on Katrina Kaif, so I want to meet her and work with her once."

'The Freelancer' is an action thriller series created and written by Neeraj Pandey with Bhav Dhulia as the director. The series is set in an hostile climate set apart by misdirection and treachery. It revolves around Aliya's journey as she endeavors to escape from challenging conditions. It features Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi and Anupam Kher in titular roles.

The series will stream on Disney + Hotstar from 1st September 2023.