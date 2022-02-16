‘The Gilded Age’ Renewed For Season 2; Here's All You Need To Know About HBO's TV Series

The Gilded Age, the 2022 American historical drama television series created by Julian Fellowes, was recently renewed for season 2. The first season consists of a total of nine-episode out of which only four have aired so far. As per the reports by Variety, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, issued a statement announcing the renewal of the series backed by Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, Salli Richardson and David Crockett under the production banner of Neamo Film and Television Universal Television.

The Gilded Age premiered on HBO on 24 January 2022 and the second season was renewed in February 2022. the popular star cast of the series include actors namely Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Simon Jones as Bannister, Thomas Cocquerel as Tom Raikes, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook, Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, among others.

The Gilded Age season 2 announced

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming recently announced the renewal of The Gilded Age with a statement that read-

“Julian Fellowes and the entire ‘Gilded Age’ family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

Furthermore, the President of Universal Television, Erin Underhill also stated how thrilled they were to announce the renewal of the series that will continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO. She even mentioned how the first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters and added that the scope of Julian’s vision was ambitious.

The statement read, “The first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters. The scope of Julian’s vision is ambitious, and we’re thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO.”

The Gilded Age season 1 episode list

"Never the New" January 24, 2022 "Money Isn't Everything" January 31, 2022 "Face the Music" February 7, 2022 "A Long Ladder" February 14, 2022 "Charity Has Two Functions" February 21, 2022 "Heads Have Rolled for Less" February 28, 2022 "Irresistible Change" March 7, 2022 "Tucked Up in Newport" March 14, 2022 "Let the Tournament Begin" March 21, 2022

Image: Instagram/@gildedagehbo