'The Good Doctor' Season 5 Episode 4 Premiere On ABC Delayed; Check New Date

Several high-profile TV shows returned with their new seasons in the past few weeks. From HBO's drama Succession to Netflix's crime thriller You, various famous shows came up with new scripts and stories. ABC's The Good Doctor also came back with Shaun Murphy's story and created a buzz among the viewers. However, the show's fans have to wait for a whole week to watch The Good Doctor's fourth episode. Here are answers to the fans' questions about the show's fourth episode of season 5.

Is The Good Doctor releasing tonight?

The fifth season of The Good Doctor debuted on ABC last month. Till now, the first three episodes aired in consecutive weeks and are also available to stream online on Hulu. But, the fifth season's fourth episode is going to be delayed for another week. The delay is due to ABC News' special episode. After airing the two hours long episode of Dancing With The Stars, the network will air a special episode titled the Real Queens Of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed The Game. The hour-long show will explore the evolution and impact of women rappers and emcees. It will be narrated by Salt of Salt-N-Pepa. However, the network will not make the viewers wait for long as The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 4 release date is Monday, October 25, 2021.

Details about The Good Doctor Season 5

The Good Doctor showrunners kept fans waiting for its fifth season as the fourth one ended with some major cliffhangers. In the past four seasons, the show followed the professional and personal life of Dr Shaun Murphy, a brilliant surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. Season 4 was a rollercoaster of drama in Murphy's life. the first episode of Season 5 was titled New Beginnings as it began with a buzz around about Shaun and Lea's upcoming engagement party. The three episodes also had some hectic schedules in the hospital and Shaun and Lea shared some love and laugh moments. The Good Doctor cast Freddie Highmore as Dr Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr Morgan Reznick and Will Yun Lee as Dr Alex Park.

