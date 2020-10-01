'The Good Place' Season 5 Not Likely To Be Made As Makers Wanted It Short

Fans have been quite elated about the release of the latest season of the show The Good Place on Netflix. According to a report by Newsweek, the show will not have its fifth season even though the viewers have been longing for it. The team reportedly wanted to give the show a befitting ending after it was cancelled in June 2019. One of the creators of the show had also previously revealed how they wished to keep the run short rather than letting the storyline drag.

No The Good Place Season 5?

The Good Place season 4 was released on Netflix on September 26, 2019, and fans have been expecting a new season ever since. In June 2019, show’s creator Mike Schur spoke about how they were planning to execute the show from the very beginning. He said that their initial plan was to always let the show end after a few impactful episodes. That is the reason why they tagged each part of the show with the word ‘chapter’ rather than ‘episode’. They wanted the show to look like a chapter that rolls out carefully.

Their plan was to bring the events together in the end game. Mike Schur said that they wanted the viewers to feel like everything that came before the last part mattered and it was all a part of the big story.

The official Twitter handle of The Good Place had also released an official statement by creator Mike Schur. He implied through the statement that when the team created the concept and came up with the right pace for the story, he felt like four seasons with close to fifty episodes would be the correct lifespan for this show. He also spoke how the team was, sometimes, tempted to take the show forward but that was mostly because of the joyous, rare, and fulfilling nature of the show. Have a look at the tweet by Mike Schur here.

Dear Residents of #TheGoodPlace Neighborhood 12358W... pic.twitter.com/UVsm5x704p — The Good Place is taking it sleazy (@nbcthegoodplace) June 8, 2019

The Good Place season 4 ending explained

The ending of The Good Place was satisfactory to most viewers according to the various responses the show received on social media. At the end of the last episode, ‘Whenever You’re Ready’, the Soul Squad, along with Michael, comes up with a new Good Place design. To save Earth from Janet, the squad also creates a system where the new people go through a few tests from time to time, along with a memory reboot with each test. The new Good Place design has been put together for the residents who have previously stayed in The Good Place. However, details about the new design had been kept a secret. The show ends on an iconic ‘Take it Sleazy’ note as Michael takes in the proper human experience.

Image Courtesy: Stills From YouTube (JoBlo TV Show Trailers)

