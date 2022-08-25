'The Grand Tour' Trailer Teases Thrills & Spills As Jeremy Clarkson Observes; WATCH

The Grand Tour has released its first look and trailer of the forthcoming season which appears to be jam-packed with action. James May, Richard Hammond, and Jeremy Clarkson will be back doing what they do best: driving around like crazy. The Grand Tour presents: Carnage a Trois, the second of The Grand Tour's lockdown specials, which premiered in December 2021, is followed by the new series, which is set in the cold wastelands of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle.

The Grand Tour, a British automobile television programme developed by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman, debuted on November 18, 2016, exclusively for Amazon's online streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

The Grand Tour Trailer

The makers recently dropped the trailer of the highly-anticipated series which saw Jeremy, Richard and James heading for the icy wastes of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle. The boys will be seen embarking on a catastrophe-filled adventure. The trailer saw Jeremy kicking off proceeding as he tells his fellow presenters, "We are here to drive across Europe's last great wilderness. Never once dropping below the Arctic Circle." Richard then said, "Get in trouble out here and we are a long way from anything." Watch the trailer here:

The trailer is jam-packed with a montage of motorhead shenanigans as the trio tows makeshift tents—in James' case, an upcycled bus shelter—behind their vehicles. In the clip, the trio races their automobiles down the winding corridor toward the wall at the end of the tunnel, which Jeremy warns them to stop before. The scene is set in a bomb shelter-style underground tube.

Other moments in the teaser show the trio having their standard Grand Tour antics, like Jeremy igniting his icicled automobile, Richard hurtling down a hill while snuggled in the bed of his hut, and a deserted car that is menacingly submerged in ice water.

Image: Instagram/@itsthegrandtour