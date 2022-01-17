'The Great Indian Murder': Ajay Devgn Gives Sneak-peek Into Richa Chadha Starrer Series

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and shared a sneak-peek into Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming web series The Great Indian Murder. The upcoming mystery drama series stars Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi in the lead role along with Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, Raghubir Yadav, and Shashank Arora. The series has been produced by Ajay Devgn through his production studio along with Reel Life Entertainment. The trailer of The Great Indian Murder is set to release tomorrow.

Ajay Devgn shares teaser of 'The Great Indian Murder'

The Great Indian Murder is based on the novel Six Suspects written by author Vikas Swarup who's book Q&A was adapted into Slumdog Millionaire. The show will be directed by filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and will be released on Disney+Hotstar. Richa Chadha will essay the role of investigating officer, who will be handling the murder case of Vivek 'Vicky' Rai, son of a powerful politician.

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and shared the teaser of the show on his Instagram story. Richa Chadha also shared the teaser and wrote, "Waiting to know what Vicky did, Rai-ght? Stay tuned for #HotstarSpecials #TheGreatIndianMurder - trailer out tomorrow only on @disneyplushotstar."

In an interview with Box Office Worldwide, Richa Chadha and Partik Gandhi opened up about their roles in the show. Chadha said that her role in the series was extremely layered and complex. She added that she will be playing the role of an upright investigating officer who is trying to make it work in the male-dominated investigation space. Talking about director Tigmanshu Dhulia, Chadha said that she wanted to work with him ever since the film Paan Singh Tomar and the source material of the show was really good.

Gandhi said the show was a whole new genre for him as he had not explored it much. He added that the audience will see him in a whole new avatar and explained that even he was surprised while filming the show as he had never played a character like this. The trailer of The Great Indian Murder is all set to release tomorrow, that is on January 18, 2022.

