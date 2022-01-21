Amid the shooting of multiple projects, Ajay Devgn is also working behind the camera. While the actor is directing his third film Runway 34, he has also produced a web series The Great Indian Murder.

The series stars Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The show is based on the novel Six Suspects by Vikas Swarup and has been directed by Paan Singh Tomar fame Tigmanshu Dhulia. In the latest video, the team shared how they decided on the title for the series.

In a video shared on Instagram, Ajay could be seen sitting with Pratik Gandhi and Tigmanshu Dhulia. He then says, "Arre yaar, show complete ho gaya hai, release hone wala hai, naam kya rakhna hai (the show has been completed and is about to release, what should we name it)?" Pratik then replies, "Sir, mere paas ek idea hai. Book ka naam Six Suspects hai, toh film was naam bhi wahi rakhte hai (the book's name is Six Suspects, so the film should also be titled the same."

Ajay was not too pleased and then replies, "Na, too obvious."

Dhulia had an interesting thought, sharing that titles with three words tended to work well, and cited Kahani Kismat Ki, Paan Singh Tomar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster.

"Ye kahaani pure desh me ghum rahi hai. Har shahar ki kahaani hai, (this story revolves around the entire nation and is a story of every city)" Ajay then says and suggests the title 'The Great Indian Tamasha'. Pratik then says, "Par isme suspense hai, but main baat toh murder hain (there is suspense and murder in this)."

Ajay then comes up with the title The Great Indian Murder. Dhulia then says though there were four words in it eventually, it was a good title.

The series gears up for release on February 4 on Disney+ Hotstar and revolves around the murder of a politician's son Vicky Rai, and the emergence of multiple suspects, right from Bollywood actress, a person who believes he is Mahatma Gandhi, to politicians, as investigations seek the truth. The series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, Shashank Arora, Paoli Dam, Raghubir Yadav, among others.,