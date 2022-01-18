'The Great Indian Murder': Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi Divulge Complicated Murder Mystery

The first trailer of the upcoming intriguing murder mystery The Great Indian Murder got released on Tuesday. The trailer looks promising and is sure to leave fans amazed with the gripping plotline and suspense. The series features Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi in the lead along with Richa Chadha.

The Great Indian Murder is based on the novel Six Suspects written by author Vikas Swarup who's book Q&A was adapted into Slumdog Millionaire. The show will be directed by filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and will be released on Disney+Hotstar. Richa Chadha will essay the role of investigating officer, who will be handling the murder case of Vivek 'Vicky' Rai, son of an influential politician.

The Great Indian Murder trailer is out now

The video shows Richa and Pratik who will be seen playing investigating officers who have been tasked to solve the murder of a politician’s (played by Ashutosh Rana) son, Vicky Rai. The best part about the promo is that it doesn’t give the plot away, apart from letting you know that the person who died was not necessarily a good individual. Richa Chadha, who plays DCP Sudha Bhardwaj in the series, said in a press statement, “Thrillers have always been an exciting genre for me – it challenges you greatly and stretches your capabilities as an actor. When I read the script for The Great Indian Murder, I knew instantly that it was a project I wanted to be a part of. There’s an intriguing story to tell here, and Tigmanshu Dhulia is a brilliant director who was there for me and for the rest of the cast to guide and direct. Each character in this series has an intense motive and justification for their actions – it is somewhat relatable, yet nerve-wracking. It is an exemplary example of a thriller series writing which only Tigmanshu Dhulia could have pulled off! Can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to it.”

Apart from Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi, the cast also features Raghubir Yadav, Shashank Arora, Sharib Hashmi, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The forthcoming series will start streaming from February 4 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

IMAGE: Instagram/pratikgandhiofficial