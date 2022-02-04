Last Updated:

The Great Indian Murder Twitter Review: Here's Fans' Verdict On Pratik Gandhi-Richa's Show

'The Great Indian Murder' Twitter review: Netizens shared their thoughts on the Pratik Gandhi-Richa Chadha series, which released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday.

Written By
Joel Kurian
The Great Indian Murder, pratik gandhi, richa chadha

Image: instagram/@pratikgandhiofficial


Pratik Gandhi earned immense fame with his portrayal of scamster Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. The actor has since featured in one film and signed numerous projects, one of which is The Great Indian Murder. After being one indulging in a crime in Scam 1992, here too he is linked with a crime, but to solve it as an investigator, alongside Richa Chadha. 

The series was released on Friday and reviews started pouring in upon the release. The series seemed to be receiving largely positive reviews as per the initial impressions. 

The Great India Murder Twitter Review

A Twitter user wrote that it was filled with 'moments of pleasure' if one managed to stick with it.   

READ | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: best deals on smartwatches from Apple and Samsung

'Best series', 'tremendous series', 'amazing and thrilling' and 'perfect binge watch for the weekends', 'super amazing series' were some of the comments used by netizens for the series. A netizen wrote that it was perfect for those who loved murder mysteries. 

READ | Indian diplomat Abhay K's '100 Great Indian Poems' translated, published in Arabic

The presence of 'suspense, comedy and mystery' impressed one.
 

READ | 'The Great Indian Murder': Ajay Devgn gives sneak-peek into Richa Chadha starrer series

Pratik was the standout performer for the netizens as one hailed his 'stellar performance,' another who called him 'best actor' and one even went on to say that he did a better job than Scam 1992. 

However, one did not seem too pleased with the experience. The show has been directed by veteran Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has made films like Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, and termed it as his 'worst work.'

READ | 'The Great Indian Murder': Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi divulge complicated murder mystery

The Great Indian Murder releases on Disney+Hotstar

The series is based on the novel Six Suspects written by Vikram Swarup. The plot of the series revolves around the death of a politician's son, and the emergence of six suspects, who might have committed the crime. The series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Sharib Hashmi, Raghubir Yadav, among others.

READ | 'The Great Indian Murder': Ajay Devgn, Pratik Gandhi share how they named series' title

"Vengeance, power, deceit...the game is about to begin," was the line used by Pratik on his Instagram handle. 

"Every murder has a riveting story behind it. Here, there are many🔪 (suspects).  This February witness a saga of crime, politics and vengeance," read the official description of the film on its YouTube channel. 

The series has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha. Tigmanshu has adapted the series along with Vijay Maurya and Puneet Sharma.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: The Great Indian Murder, Richa Chadha, the great indian murder review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com