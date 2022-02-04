The Great Indian Murder Twitter Review: Here's Fans' Verdict On Pratik Gandhi-Richa's Show

Pratik Gandhi earned immense fame with his portrayal of scamster Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. The actor has since featured in one film and signed numerous projects, one of which is The Great Indian Murder. After being one indulging in a crime in Scam 1992, here too he is linked with a crime, but to solve it as an investigator, alongside Richa Chadha.

The series was released on Friday and reviews started pouring in upon the release. The series seemed to be receiving largely positive reviews as per the initial impressions.

The Great India Murder Twitter Review

A Twitter user wrote that it was filled with 'moments of pleasure' if one managed to stick with it.

The Great Indian Murder provides us moments of pleasure as it winds its way from start to finish of the first season, if you manage to stick with it.#TheGreatIndianMurder pic.twitter.com/r5w0JIkQKI — ᴍᴀɴɪ ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 ᵒⁿ ¹¹‧⁰³‧²⁰²² (@ManiPrabhass) February 4, 2022

'Best series', 'tremendous series', 'amazing and thrilling' and 'perfect binge watch for the weekends', 'super amazing series' were some of the comments used by netizens for the series. A netizen wrote that it was perfect for those who loved murder mysteries.

#TheGreatIndianMurder

Amazing movie must watch you should also go and watch this amazing thriller movie The Great Indian Murder pic.twitter.com/hTbLJaRx5G — Priya Bansal (@PriyaBa98340614) February 4, 2022

Agar murder vaali series dekhna pasand hai toh The Great Indian Murder dekhe.Yaar sach mein best series hai yeh ab tak ku.@pratikg80 shines again with his stellar performance.#TheGreatIndianMurder pic.twitter.com/hEJynb3Sqt — Sourab Tyagi(Aj and MSD fan) (@msd_adian_soreb) February 4, 2022

THE GREAT INDIAN MURDER what an amazing and thrilling web series. A perfect binge watch for weekends.#TheGreatIndianMurder pic.twitter.com/elRXXKARXU — Panda 🐼 (@lzy_panda) February 4, 2022

The presence of 'suspense, comedy and mystery' impressed one.



This is a new Series it was very amazing its the great Indian murder series is now available on Hotstar do watch it out now enjoy this weekend 🤩#TheGreatIndianMurder pic.twitter.com/CQFYHCUAIv — Ikaris🦹 (@RealIkaris) February 4, 2022

What a tremendous series this The

Great Indian Murder is. It is full of suspense,comedy and mystery. #TheGreatIndianMurder pic.twitter.com/WqFxnwlhv6 — Super ADian (@superadian) February 4, 2022

Pratik was the standout performer for the netizens as one hailed his 'stellar performance,' another who called him 'best actor' and one even went on to say that he did a better job than Scam 1992.

@pratikg80 did fabulous job in Scam 1992 and now he did a more better job in The great Indian Murder.He is a good actor.#TheGreatIndianMurder pic.twitter.com/ETEeXwRW7d — adian3.0 (@ajayfan30) February 4, 2022

And after scam 1992 Pratik is back with another super duper amazing series "The great Indian murder"...!!😍#TheGreatIndianMurder pic.twitter.com/x8TEGopERL — Shivani Marthak (@marthak_shivani) February 4, 2022

Pratik Gandhi is best actor.The Great Indian Murder is best series in Hotstar. #TheGreatIndianMurder pic.twitter.com/YkwZiZaGF1 — Prashant (@Prashan96606682) February 4, 2022

However, one did not seem too pleased with the experience. The show has been directed by veteran Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has made films like Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, and termed it as his 'worst work.'

The Great Indian Murder is the worst work of Mr. Tigmanshu Dhulia. Waste of time — Prasun Sundar Sarkar (@prsndrsarkar) February 4, 2022

The Great Indian Murder releases on Disney+Hotstar

The series is based on the novel Six Suspects written by Vikram Swarup. The plot of the series revolves around the death of a politician's son, and the emergence of six suspects, who might have committed the crime. The series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Sharib Hashmi, Raghubir Yadav, among others.

"Vengeance, power, deceit...the game is about to begin," was the line used by Pratik on his Instagram handle.

"Every murder has a riveting story behind it. Here, there are many🔪 (suspects). This February witness a saga of crime, politics and vengeance," read the official description of the film on its YouTube channel.

The series has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha. Tigmanshu has adapted the series along with Vijay Maurya and Puneet Sharma.