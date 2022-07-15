Elisabeth Moss is popular for her role in the dystopian drama series The Handmaid's Tale, which has had a successful run for four seasons now. The shocking season finale of The Handmaid's Tale 4, left fans at the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting what the next season will have in store for them. Well, their wait has finally ended, as The Handmaid's Tale 5 trailer has been released by the makers, giving the audience a thrilling glimpse into the next season of the show.

The Handmaid's Tale 5 trailer out

The Handmaid's Tale 5 trailer followed Elisabeth Moss' character June after her courageous act against Commander Fred Waterford. The trailer also sees Yvonne Strahovski's Serena playing the part of a widow as she mourns the loss of her husband.

However, this does not stop her from wanting to exact revenge on June, who begins to realise that her actions have far worse consequences than she can imagine. The trailer hints at the influences of Gilead gradually making their way to Canada, and June's fear for her child, Hannah's well-being. She, along with Luke and Moira, attempt to fight the Gilead forces while trying to protect Hannah.

As Luke tries to get June's mind off Serena, they realise that their fight is far from over. June realises she is in massive trouble and also appears to be behind bars in the gripping trailer. The short clip ends with June getting her hands on a gun as she stands before Serena and a voice-over says, "You want to fight? Let's fight".

Watch The Handmaid's Tale 5 trailer here

The Handmaid's Tale 5 will see several returning cast members including Max Minghella, Sam Jaeger, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and many others. However, Alexis Bledel, who took on the role of Emily Malek, will not be returning for season five. The first two episodes of the upcoming season of the hit series are set to release on Hulu on September 14, following which, a new episode will release every Wednesday. The hit show began in 2017 and is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel by the same name.