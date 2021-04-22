'The Handmaid's Tale' Actor OT Fagbenle Hints At Luke And June's Reunion In New Season

OT Fagbenle who plays Luke Bankole on The Handmaid’s Tale has had a difficult marriage with his wife June Osbourne on the show. Following which they lived in uncertainty if the other was alright and safe; however, it seems the next season will also see them getting through a series of obstacles in order to finally be together. OT might have dropped a major hint of them reuniting through recent clips on his Instagram account; read along and find out.

The Handmaid's Tale actor OT Fagbenle reuniting with on-screen wife?

According to express.co.uk, OT Fagbenle took to his Instagram page and shared a few pictures and snippets from the sets of The Handmaid’s Tale on his stories. He gave fans a glimpse of what was going on behind the scenes of the shoot and started with a promo poster of the upcoming season which he captioned as “This season is fire”. After this, he added a video that was captured with one of his "pretend" children, played by a child actor on the show. He added a fun caption atop the picture and wrote, “I’m on set with my pretend baby”.

However, it was OT's next clip that caught attention, which was shot from inside the sets of Commander Fred Waterford’s house and gave a hint as to what might be in store for the characters of Luke and June. Fagbenle teased fans with his caption and wrote, “Backstage tour of the house, here we are invading Gilead” and followed it by saying, “Getting my wife back, boom. Here I am messing with Gilead”. This can be also be considered as a prank that OT might have pulled off on his fans or it might as well be happening in the next season.

In the current plotline of the show, the couple has a load of problem that they have to deal with at the north of the border, keeping in mind that June has arranged for a number of Gilead’s children to be smuggled out of the totalitarian state. Apart from this, there is also the backstory of June and Nick’s romance, which mingled in the very first season. The show is all set to air the new season from April 28, 2021, on Hulu.

Promo Image Courtesy: OT's Instagram