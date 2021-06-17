'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Finale Stuns Fans, Netizens Rendered 'speechless'

The dystopian drama series The Handmaid’s Tale left the audience shocked over its portrayal of the state of women in the country of Gilead. After a successful run for three seasons and the ongoing fourth one, the makers dropped season 4’s finale on June 16. After fans finished binging on the episode, they took to Twitter to express their opinion and share their reviews about it.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 finale fan reactions

Netizens set Twitter abuzz with their reactions on The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 finale. Many gushed over the ‘satisfying ending’ while several others showered heaps of praise on Elisabeth Moss’ performance. One of the Twitter users wrote, ‘I AM SPEECHLESS. #TheHandmaidsTale delivered the strongest of season finales yet. I cannot even find the words to describe the utter satisfaction that is currently filling my mind. #ElisabethMoss’ performance is an exhilarating tour-de-force. What a script, what a direction!’ Another wrote, ‘So good. Perfect. So, what's next? Any guesses? I'd like to see Serena sent back to Gilead as a Handmaiden and her baby given to someone in Canada before she goes.’

One of the netizens also wrote, ‘OMG! What a season. This was the best season of acting and writing the story itself I’ve seen. Wow.’ One of the fans of the show also showered praise on Max Minghella’s character Nick who is romantically involved with Moss’ character June and wrote, ‘Nick knew that June would never stop searching for Hannah and so he never stopped looking for Hannah. My heart aches. Nick has a pure soul and he loves June as much as June loves him.’ Another wrote, ‘Nick Blaine pistol whipping fred and then delivering him to june so she can murder him is just. iconic.’ See netizens tweets and reactions below.

I AM SPEECHLESS. #TheHandmaidsTale delivered the strongest of season finales yet. I cannot even find the words to describe the utter satisfaction that is currently filling my mind. #ElisabethMoss’ performance is an exhilarating tour-de-force. What a script, what a direction! pic.twitter.com/12ZgJHPZyC — Zofia Wijaszka (@thefilmnerdette) June 16, 2021

So good. Perfect.

So, what's next? Any guesses?

I'd like to see Serena sent back to Gilead as a Handmaiden and her baby given to someone in Canada before she goes. — Have the t (@Havethet1) June 16, 2021

nick blaine pistol whipping fred and then delivering him to june so she can murder him is just. iconic. #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/KJGhsVSwMN — tina ✨ (@royalmcpoyle) June 16, 2021

I'm not even gonna lie, I'm here for double agent Commander Nick! This Nick is all types of fine and has power and authority too! I'M HERE FOR IT! Can't wait till season 5! #HandmaidsTale #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/2jucblFzFk — Oyinda Odewale (@OyindaOdewale) June 16, 2021

Nick knew that June would never stop searching for Hannah and so he never stopped looking for Hannah. My heart aches. Nick has a pure soul and he loves June as much as June loves him.#HandmaidsTale #TheHandmaidsTale — sophia🌷 (@sophiamosc) June 9, 2021

The Handmaids Tale season finale really had me jamming out to music whilst watching an incredibly brutal death. #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/7g0qTIpL5b — Emma 🤍 (@EmmaCassie7) June 16, 2021

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 finale

Commander Fred Waterford and his wife Serena are anticipating their freedom from Gilead but their fate is in the hands of the bench at the international court. Junee’s friend Moira wants her to submit the proof in the form of media reports to the court to show the atrocities Fred and other Gilead commanders committed on the handmaids. On his way to Geneva, Fred’s entourage is stopped midway and this is when he realises that he is a part of a prisoner exchange.

A large group of Gilead refugees emerge from the woods and stand beside June. She asks Fred to run for his life but he is chased by the refugees until he trips and falls. June also bites Fred’s face.

Image: STILL FROM THE HANDMAID’S TALE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.