The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 First Look Promo Features June's Rebellion In The Forefront

Hollywood actor Elisabeth Moss took to her Instagram account and released the first look trailer of the much-awaited show The Handmaid's Tale. Taking through a series of chilling events, the first look trailer of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 gives the audiences a peek into the rebellion that June evokes. It has been disclosed that The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 will be arriving on Hulu next year. Check out the first trailer of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4.

ALSO READ: Elisabeth Moss On 'The Handmaid's Tale' Resuming Production; Says No Life Is Worth A Show

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 promo

The trailer begins from where the last season of The Handmaid's Tale left off. Elisabeth Moss’ June is seen lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. The very first dialogue the audiences get to hear is June saying “I can’t rest”. From there the trailer shows how June is left to the mercy of her fellow handmaids who carry her after being shot.

ALSO READ: The Handmaid's Tale's Season 4 On Hold Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 promo features June facing the consequences of her rebellion as the handmaids get together to overthrow the government. It has been revealed in the promo that June succeeds in helping some of the women escape to Canada. However, things seem to be going downhill in Gilead. Elisabeth Moss’ June is seen uniting the handmaids as she talks about winning the war.

In one part of the trailer, June can be heard saying, “Change never comes easy. This war isn't going to win itself.” The action-packed trailer of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 bears witness to the crumbling of the government’s rule in Gilead as the housekeepers and the handmaids plan an escape. In a shocking turn of events, June is seen wearing an all back coloured uniform with a black cap, rather than her usual red dress and a white cap.

ALSO READ: 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 To Release In Fall 2020

The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood. The novel, which was published in 1985, features Gilead which has overthrown the US government. Gilead is a totalitarian state and the book is set in New England in the near future. The Handmaid's Tale narrates the tale of how women are dominated by the patriarchal society by taking away their rights. The Handmaid's Tale talks about how these women fight back rather than giving in to the oppression.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 cast

There have been speculations that the new season of The Handmaid's Tale, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 was slated to arrive in Fall 2020. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the show seems to have been postponed. The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, and Max Minghella apart from Elisabeth Moss in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Elisabeth Moss All Set To Make Her Directorial Debut In 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.