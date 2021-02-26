'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Gets A Brand New Trailer And A Release Date

Elisabeth Moss' The Handmaid's Tale is all set to come back with brand new season. Hulu recently dropped a trailer of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4. In the clip, June, played by Elisabeth Moss, can be seen at various places planning to attack Gilead and trying to build a union to fight the atrocities of Gilead. "We don't hide, we fight," says June in the clip hinting that this season will finally start a bigger fight against the ones controlling the operations in Gilead.

The description of the clip reads that season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale picks up where it was left. The description further adds that the risks June takes will bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge will threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships. Season 4 Of The Handmaid's Tale is set to release on April 28 only on Hulu.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Trailer and release date revealed

Within few hours, the video has garnered over 151K views and 4000 likes. Fans are excited to see the brand new season of The Handmaid's Tale. Several fans expressed their excitement while many others stated that they were waiting desperately for this teaser. Some of them even started discussing several theories about the season. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

An Entertainment Weekly report revealed that during a virtual TCA panel, Elisabeth Moss teased that a central conflict this season will be between June and the brutal Aunt Lydia. Elisabeth Moss added that both the characters are seeking power in different ways and with different objectives.

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, The Handmaid's Tale takes place in a dystopian United States in which fertile women, are called handmaids and are forced into slavery to produce offspring. The third season gathered mixed reviews as June took some immoral measures in her struggle against the fight with Gilead. Showrunner Bruce Miller realized the criticism of the third season and said that he shouldn't have started setting up season 4 in season 3. He hopes that this season will mend the flaws of the third season.

