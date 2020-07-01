The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Release Date: See Trailer Of The New Season

The Handmaid’s Tale has kept the fans hooked on the story for three seasons, since its arrival on Hulu in 2017. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 trailer dropped on Hulu’s official YouTube channel and has already garnered over 1 million views. Find out, “What is The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 release date?”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 release date

Hulu has announced that while the trailer of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 is out, the show will only release in 2021. However, the exact date of the show’s release is still not confirmed. Its original release date was scheduled to be in autumn 2020. But, as the production was shut down due to COVID-19 lockdown, fans will have to wait for a long time now.

Elisabeth Moss who plays the protagonist in The Handmaid’s Tale took to her Instagram on March 16, 2020, and informed the fans, that the makers had stopped the production of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4. The decision was taken to preserve the health of their cast and crew. The actor added that she felt as though the show is her life and the cast and crew are like a family to her, hence their safety was her prime concern.

The Handmaid's Tale: The Plot

The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a fictional nation-state of Gilead, which has been formed in an aftermath of the second American Civil War. This absolute and totalitarian state is formed by the power-hungry, hence has been completely militarized. Social classes have been created and women are being subjected to all kind of atrocities.

The fertility rate in the world has collapsed due to sexually transmitted diseases and environmental pollution. Hence, Gilead’s solution to this problem is keeping a large group of women, who have either been kidnapped or are being forced to stay there. The women are always dressed in a red robe and are called The Handmaids.

Their job is to have kids for the powerful commanders in Gilead, whose wives cannot bear any children. The Handmaids live in reduced circumstances, are forced to bear the children of the commanders. They are then passed from one commander to others for having their children and are sexually exploited by the Commanders and their wives. They are not allowed to read or write and are punished by the military for being homosexual or having an affair with anyone else.

The Handmaid's Tale release time

New episodes of the show are released at 9:01 p.m. PT the day before the scheduled release date on Hulu. For example, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 premiered on Hulu on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 9:01 p.m. PT while the official release date was April 25, 2018. The Handmaid's Tale Season 1 won eight Primetime Emmy Awards out of thirteen nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The show also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Drama Series in 2018. Elisabeth Moss was also awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2018.

