'The Handmaid's Tale' Star Cast Poses For 'funny' Selfie After Season 4 Finale; Watch

The Handmaid’s Tale has gained wide recognition among viewers in the last few years. The show has recently concluded its fourth season on television which has witnessed some of the highly unexpected turn of events in the season finale. Amid several speculations of what awaits next on the show, O.T. Fagbenle, who plays the role of Luke, has posted a picture with the rest of The Handmaid’s Tale cast on Instagram. He acknowledged the season finale in the caption, which promptly yielded all kinds of excited reactions in the comments.

O.T. Fagbenle poses with The Handmaid’s Tale cast

The actor has received a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of Luke in this series. Now that the fourth season has reached its conclusion, the actor has marked the occasion by sharing a new selfie with his fellow actors. While fans are used to seeing all of them in an intense light, all the actors posed with various quirky and amusing expressions on their faces. Fagbenle asked for feedback from fans in the caption which reads, “Any thoughts on the season finale of @handmaidsonhulu?”.

The post took no time in receiving excited reactions from fans, who mentioned some of the scenes from the finale which was unexpected for them. Most of them acknowledged the trauma that June suffers in the episode, as she tackles several stressful situations all at once. A few fans commented on how she will be needing “therapy” for getting through that much stress. Many of them also raised doubts about the future of June and Luke. On the other hand, some of the fans made amusing quips about how they are not used to seeing the star cast in a comic way, referring to their selfie.

IMAGE: O-T FAGBENLE'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

It was announced at the end of last year that The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a fifth season as well. Fans will thus have to wait for the new season to witness how the events unfold ahead. The show has been given various felicitations for its storyline and acting performances in the past. Some of the prestigious awards that it has won include Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

IMAGE: 'THE HANDMAID'S TALE' INSTAGRAM

