'The Handmaid's Tale' Streams On Hulu, Netizens Already Gush Over First Three Episodes

The makers have just released the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season four and fans are gushing over it. The fourth season, based on Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel, promises to be the most bizarre yet. It stars Elisabeth Moss, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Joseph Fiennes, Serena Joy Waterford, Yvonne Strahovski and many more. A lot of photos and videos from the series have gone viral on the internet, and viewers are blown away by the actors' acting skills and chemistry.

Audiences have taken to their respective social media handles to share their thoughts on The Handmaid's Tale. The episode's storyline and acting have received positive feedback from viewers. Some users commented on how much they liked the show's concept, while others went gaga over the show's characters and praised their efforts. On the microblogging site, users also trended the hashtag #thehandmaidstale.

One of the users wrote, “So @HandmaidsOnHulu has me so traumatized and now I can't sleep. The train.... THE TRAIN #HandmaidsTale #notok #Trauma”. Another one wrote, “I’m upset after episode 3 why did u have to do that to us :(“. Take a look at a few tweets below.

The Handmaid's Tale review

i’m upset after episode 3 why did u have to do that to us :( — mak (she/they) (@makharnden) April 28, 2021

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt traumatized by The Handmaid’s Tale #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/r3QwUVvm2G — Karen Walcott (@Karenwalcott_) April 28, 2021

Handmaid’s tale ruining my night pic.twitter.com/x6YuwKCAel — maura (@maur_money) April 28, 2021

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Episode 1 ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — Mike C (@jeyminemsv2) April 29, 2021

I’ll be honest, season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale opening up with a number from Glee really threw me for a loop — laura (@lauraasann) April 29, 2021

The Handmaid's Tale was supposed to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET, but the platform chose to surprise fans by releasing three episodes ahead of time. The fourth season picks up right where the third season ended, with June and a group of Marthas smuggled at least 100 children to Canada for their safety, resulting in June being shot and injured. June has now become the most wanted fugitive in Gilead, and she will have to face Aunt Lydia once again. According to Hulu's synopsis, "her quest for justice and vengeance threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships."

The first three episodes of the show are now available for streaming, but the platform is only available to users in the United States. Season 4 of the show is now available on Amazon Prime Video in India, but season 5 has yet to be released. The remaining seven episodes of the series will be released on Wednesdays beginning May 5, 2021. Watch the trailer below.

Image Source: The Handmaid's Tale/ Trailer