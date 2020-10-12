How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'? Find Out

Netflix recently released The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9. The horror series is a follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. Both these Netflix shows have been helmed by American filmmaker and director, Mike Flanagan. Fans have been enjoying the show and discussing it on Twitter ever since it arrived on Netflix. Read on to find out, “How many episodes are there in The Haunting of Bly Manor?”

How many episodes are there in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

The Haunting of Bly Manor has nine episodes in its first season. All the episodes were released by Netflix in one go. The duration for most of the episodes is between 45 minutes to 1 hour. Episode 6 of the show is the longest, spanning up to 66 minutes, which is 1 hour and 6 minutes.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Episodes

Episode 1- The Great Good Place (54m)

Episode 2- The Pupil (45m)

Episode 3- The Two Faces, Part One (56)

Episode 4- The Way it Came (53)

Episode 5- The Altar of the Dead (54)

Episode 6- The Jolly Corner (66m)

Episode 7- The Two Faces, Part Two (59m)

Episode 8- The Romance of Certain Old Clothes (56m)

Episode 9- The Beast in the Jungle (51m)

The Haunting of Bly Manor: The Plot

Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on loosely based on the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. The story of the show revolves around a young American au pair or governess, Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) who is hired by a wealthy man in England, to look after his niece and nephew. Dani arrives at the family’s country house the Bly Manor. However, Dani has come to England from America in order to escape some of the demons from her past.

When she arrives that the Bly Manor, she is informed by her new employer that the children’s uncle Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas), that the last au pair had died on the premises of the house. When Dani arrives at her new home as an au pair, she begins to see strange people. It was never mentioned that these people also lived inside in the Bly estate.

As Dani goes about her day, completing her chores, she often keeps seeing a figure with holes for eyes in the mirrors across the house. As the show’s story progresses, Dani begins having a premonition of an imminent disaster that might happen in the house. Hitherto, one of the most shocking revelations comes when Dani realises that not only are the children aware of the ghostly presence in the house but are also communicating with the ghosts. The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix and is one of the most riveting stories on the platform.

