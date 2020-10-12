Is House In 'Haunting Of Bly Manor' The Same As 'Hill House'? Find Out

Netflix series, The Haunting of Bly Manor was released on October 9 by the streaming platform. The horror series is a follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. Both these Netflix shows have been created by American filmmaker and director, Mike Flanagan. Fans have been enjoying the show ever since it arrived on Netflix. Read on to find out, “Is the house in Haunting of Bly Manor the same as Hill House?”

Is the house in Haunting of Bly Manor the same as Hill House?

Before speaking about the house in the two series, it is pertinent to know that both shows are a part and parcel of the anthology series The Haunting created by Mike Flanagan. The preceding show, Hill House tackled Shirley Jackson’s iconic horror novel of the same name. However, its successor, Bly Manor uses material from another famous piece of horror fiction. It is based on the late 19th-century novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. Hence, although as viewers we may be able to draw some parallels between the two shows, such as both are based on a house, some of the cast members were repeated for the second show etc, the two are actually unconnected stories.

The house in Haunting of Bly Manor

The story of this show concerns a haunted house in rural England called the Bly Manor. Victoria Pedretti’s character Dani Clayton becomes an au pair for two orphan children who inhabit the house along with a housekeeper. However, Dani has arrived in England from America in order to escape some of the demons from her past. When she arrives that the Bly Manor, she is informed by her new employer that the children’s uncle Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas), that the last au pair had died on the premises of the house. While both the shows, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor do have some similarities, the haunted houses in both he shows are in entirely separate worlds.

What happens when Dani Clayton arrives at The Bly Manor?

The first episode of The Haunting of Bly Manor is extremely riveting. When Dani arrives at her new home as an au pair, she begins to see strange people. It was never mentioned that these people also live inside the house. More often than not she keeps seeing a figure with holes for eyes in the mirror.

As the show’s story progresses, Dani begins having premonitions of imminent tragedies that might befall the house and its dwellers soon. She also realises that the children are clearly aware of the ghostly presence and even appear to communicate with these ghosts. Season 1 of The Haunting of Bly Manor has nine episodes, all of which are available to stream on Netflix.

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab of The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix

