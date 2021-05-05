Last Updated:

'The Irregulars' Cancelled By Netflix After Premiering First Season; Netizens React

The Irregulars' fans will be disheartened to know that the streaming juggernaut has cancelled the show after releasing the first season of the same. Read on.

Cast of The Irregulars on Netflix

Image: The Irregulars' Instagram


Fans of The Irregulars on Netflix will be disheartened to know that the streaming juggernaut has cancelled the show after releasing the first season of the same, as per an article on Deadline. This piece of news comes shortly after it was reported by many that The Irregulars Season 2 could very well be on the cards. The news pieces that read something on the lines of "The Irregulars Cancelled By Netflix" have caused a furore online, courtesy of the fans of the series. Some members of the Twitterati, on the other hand, can be seen hoping for the show to be picked up by a different network/streamer.

The Twitterati reacts to the cancellation of The Irregulars on Netflix:

A little about The Irregulars:

Royce Pierreson was seen playing played Dr. Watson and Henry Lloyd-Hughes as the famous Sherlock Holmes in this series that was created by Tom Bidwell. The actors that frontlined the show included the likes of Thaddea Graham as Bea, the group’s strong-willed leader, McKell David as Spike, Jojo Macari as Billy, Harrison Osterfield as Leopold and Darci Shaw as Bea’s younger sister, Jessie. The show was loosely based on the team known as The Irregulars, who have appeared in three of the most well-known Sherlock Holmes stories. But, in the case of the Netflix series, the titular team conducts a series of paranormal investigations in order to trace and tackle down seemingly other-worldly entities.

