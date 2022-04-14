Last Updated:

'The Kardashians' Episode 1 Twitter Review: Fans Find Whole Vibe Of The Show 'aesthetic'

As the audiences await the highly-anticipated TV show, 'The Kardashians', take a look at how the fans are reviewing the first episode.

As the prominent American reality TV show, The Kardashians hits the screens, the fans seem to be thrilled to watch the series featuring the Kardashian and Jenner family. The series follows the fun-filled topsy-turvy life of sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. The series will also feature the partners of the Kardashian sisters including Travis Barker, Scott Disick, and others.

As the series releases on 14 April 2022 on Hulu, the fans have already started binge-watching the show while many others have been sharing their reviews on Twitter. Take a look at how fans a reacting to the recently released The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Twitter Review 

Many fans began expressing their excitement about watching the show a couple of hours ahead of the release and mentioned on Twitter how eager they were to watch the Kardashian and Jenner family yet again after KUWTK. Some also stated that they will be binge-watching the entire series by staying up all night while others expressed their amazement by dropping in hearts and fire emojis in their tweets. On the other hand, as the show was released on Hulu, the fans also began sharing their reviews while watching the first episode revealing how much they were loving it. A user also dropped in a compliment for Khloe Kardashian stating that she couldn't process how stunning she looked in the first episode while another one praised heart-to-heart conversations between her and Scott.

Another Twitterati mentioned that the scenes, the cinematography, the professionalism and the whole vibe of this show were so aesthetically pleasing and added how the Kardashian family was so chill and were just loving their life. Rest all others poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how thrilled and amazed they were to watch the show. Take a look at how the fans are reacting to The Kardashians. 

The trailer of the show was released a while ago creating a buzz among the audience. Kendall Jenner teased the series by inviting audiences to witness a "whole new side of the family". Kim expressed excitement to embark on a 'new chapter', with the trailer then panning to interesting revelations of the headline-grabbing sisters. 

