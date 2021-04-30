'The Last Adventures Of Constance Verity' To Star Awkwafina; Atsuko Hirayanagi To Direct

Actor Awkwafina will soon be seen in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor also has several interesting movies lined up and now she has added one more to her list. She is set to star in The Last Adventures Of Constance Verity adaptation.

Awkwafina to star in 'The Last Adventures Of Constance Verity' adaptation

According to Deadline, Legendary Pictures is adapting The Last Adventures Of Constance Verity into a feature film. The company has tapped Golden Globe nominee Awkwafina to play the lead role with Independent Spirit Award nominee Atsuko Hirayanag set to direct. The movie is based on the fantasy adventure novel penned by A. Lee Martinez, first published in 2016 via Saga Press. The script is written by John Raffo, and Jon Shestack will produce the project.

The story focuses on Constance Verity who is pushed into a battle against supernatural beings from the moment of her birth. Since then, she has been saving the world from disaster without knowing the reason behind her actions. Connie turns 30 and dreams of living a simple life as she plans to settle down with a lover, do a boring desk job, make some friends, and just be normal. However, it is not easy to walk away from the supernatural if you are the chosen one.

A second book, Constance Verity Saves the World, was released in 2018. Author A. Lee Martinez is currently writing the third novel. If the feature adaptation turns out to be a success, then there is a potential for a film series with Awkwafina as the lead. However, no official confirmation is made yet.

Atsuko Hirayanagi is an award-winning director and screenwriter. Her feature directorial debut Oh Lucy! was an extrapolation of her student short of the same name. The short project earned more than 35 awards around the globe, including Cannes, Chicago, Sundance, and the Toronto International Film Festivals.

Awkwafina is known for her performances in Ocean's 8, Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, and Jumanji: The Next Level. She has lent her voice for films like Storks, The Angry Birds Movie 2, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Raya and the Last Dragon. The actor's upcoming projects include The Little Mermaid and Swan Song with Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

Promo Image Source: jumanjimovie Instagram