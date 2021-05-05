The Last Hour Teaser Intrigues Viewers With Its Thriller And Supernatural Elements

The Last Hour, Amazon Prime Video's 1st supernatural mystery show in India, released a teaser today. The series will follow the journey of a newly instated police officer and a Shaman who join forces to solve a murder case. Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang, and Mandakini Goswami make up The Last Hour's cast, which is filled with suspense, thrill, and romance. The Last Hour, created, written, and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, with Asif Kapadia and Amit Kumar as executive producers, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, 2021. Watch The Last Hour teaser here.

The Last Hour on Prime Video - Teaser release

The teaser begins with Raima Sen talking about a group of people called the ‘Jhakris’ who have the ability to talk to the deceased. Then, one can see a conversation between two people, the Shaman and a dead soul. The Shaman tells the soul to take him to relive his last hour on earth before he was killed. Interspersed with all of this, one can see Sanjay Kapoor as a cop who is hunting someone or something down. The words, “Only the chosen one can see what lies in the past” turn up in intervals while a few snips of the characters are shown in between. A woman's voice can be heard telling the Shaman that his powers are to help the dead souls find peace and cross over.

The short video of under a minute is rampant with intrigue. It makes the viewers wonder just what exactly is going on. It hints at both the supernatural as well as the crime that has taken place. It will be interesting to see how the characters and their lives come together to somehow make sense of all the scattered pieces that can be seen in the teaser.

People were excited to see the teaser and asked for more details on the same. Amazon Prime uploaded the teaser on both Twitter and Instagram and their followers were intrigued, to say the least. Some people said that it was high time that a good show like this was released as people had a lot of time and nothing to watch. Others said that it was really interesting to see such a show being made in India. Yet others said that they could simply not wait for the release of the show.

