'The Last Kingdom' Fans Start Petition To Renew Show For 6th Season

The Last Kingdom is among the most popular periodical fiction series that has had a successful run on television in the last few years. It has brought a total of 4 seasons on television and its upcoming season has been highly anticipated among fans. However, it was recently announced that the fifth season will also be the final instalment of the series, which would put the show to an end. However, many of the show’s loyal fans have disapproved of the next season being the last one and have created a strong petition to create season 6 as well.

Fans bring petition for The Last Kingdom season 6

It was recently revealed by Deadline that the production of the fifth season of this series had begun and that it would be the concluding season of the show. This news, however, has not gone down well with many of its fans as they have begun a petition that asks the makers of this show to also create a season six, as per cheatsheet.com. The petition claims that there are enough books in the series that can create six seasons of the show and that it thus should not be ended with the fifth season.

This show is based on the novel series titled The Saxon Stories, which was penned by author Bernard Cornwell. Nigel Marchant, who is the executive producer of this show, had made a brief statement to Variety about the next season. He began by saying that the crew of this series is “proud” of the fact that it has entertained “audiences all over the world”. He also said that they will be bringing the “fifth and final” season on Netflix, with the previous season having received a massive response.

While this petition has gained strong momentum, there is no news yet on whether the show would be continued farther than the fifth season. The Last Kingdom sees Alexander Dreymon playing the lead role of Uhtred in the star cast. The show has also introduced various other characters by the novel series, played by various other popular actors including Emily Cox, David Dawson and many more.