'The Last Of Us' Casts Pedro Pascal In The Leading Role Of Joel In The HBO Series

Pedro Pascal couldn’t hide his excitement after bagging the main role of Joel in the upcoming ‘The Last Of Us’ video game series. ‘The Last Of Us’ being one of the most popular modern video games, it is no surprise that the 45-year-old actor was thrilled to be on board with the cast. Several cast members as well as fans shared his enthusiasm as they congratulated him on social media.

Pedro Pascal cast in The Last Of Us HBO series

Pedro Pascal took to Twitter and Instagram to shared this exciting news with his fans. He shared a still of Joel and Ellie from the video game and in the caption, he quoted a dialogue from the video game saying ‘No matter what, you keep finding something to fight for’. Writing #TheLastOfUs, he tagged HBO and writer Neil Druckmann in his post.

Cast Members and fans react

Neil Druckmann welcomed Pedro Pascal to the team joyously by tweeting that he is ‘stoked’ to have him on board. Pedro retweeted the tweet by thanking him. Though Ramsey hasn’t publicly spoken about her role as Ellie, she retweeted Pedro’s tweet and commented on his Instagram sharing his excitement. Fans and celebrities alike poured in congratulations for the actor and wished him luck for the role. Just like many other Pedro Pascal's shows, fans have great expectations from the actor and believe he would do justice to the character.

Pic Credit: Pedro Pascal Instagram.

The Last Of Us HBO series

Written by Neil Druckmann, The Last Of Us HBO series is an adaption of the hit video game The Last Of Us, which was also created by Neil Druckmann. The video game is set in 20 years post-apocalyptic era, where the players strive to survive a mind-controlling infection that turns its hosts cannibalistic. The Last Of Us TV show, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, has no release date yet but Craig Mazin had commented that the work for The Last Of Us TV show will begin soon. The fans have been eagerly waiting with excitement and expectations for The Last Of Us HBO series.

Pedro Pascal’s Shows

Shows like Red Widow, The Mentalist, and Narcos: Mexico are a few of the many Pedro Pascal’s shows. His most recent, The Mandalorian received positive reviews and is enjoyed by his fans. The Last Of Us TV show has been recently added to the long list of Pedro Pascal’s shows.

