'The Last Of Us' First Look Out Now; HBO Gives A Sneak Peek Into Pedro Pascal-starrer Show

The game series The Last Of Us is all set to come up as a show on HBO. Ahead of the premiere of its most awaited series House Of The Dragon, HBO gave a sneak peek into the long lineup of shows arriving on the channel. The premium cable network ran a trailer filled with several Award-winning and much-awaited shows but grabbed the audience's attention with the moment dedicated to HBO's original video game-based series The Last Of Us, which will star Pedro Pascal in the lead role.

The short teaser of the upcoming series The Last Of Us featured Pedro Pascal, who will play Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who is set to portray Ellie. The teaser saw Joel and Ellie crossing a snowy bridge as the latter says, "Everybody I’ve cared for has either died or left me." In another clip, Joel responds, "You have no idea what loss is." The clip is then followed by a tensed Joel carrying Ellie in his arms as he looks for something.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, HBO penned a series of shows that will soon arrive on the channel. The caption read, "The Last of Us, The Idol, Love and Death, Succession, The White Lotus, And Just Like That, Hacks, The White House Plumbers, Our Flag Means Death, and so much more are coming soon to HBO Max." However, what caught the fans' attention was The Last Of Us teaser as they could not hold their excitement and expressed their wish to watch the show. While an Instagram user wrote, "Last of Us looks soooooo goooooood," another penned, "The last of us?!?! I am so excited. Perfect cast for Joel." Watch the clip here.

More about The Last Of Us

The upcoming series The Last Of Us is based on a video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms. As per the logline, the events of the series take place 20 years after the modern civilization has been destroyed. Pascal will play Joel, a hardened survivor, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job soon leads to a heartbreaking journey as they both must depend on each other for survival.

