The Last Of Us Star Melanie Lynskey Shuts Down Adrianne Curry's Criticism Over Her Casting

The Last of Us actor Melanie Lynskey clapped back at America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry, after she criticised Lynskey's appearance on the show. Adrianne said in a now-deleted tweet that Lynskey wasn't the best choice for the character of Kathleen, a Kansas City warlord who reportedly destroyed the FEDRA militia in that city.

The model tweeted underneath a picture of Melanie, “Her body says life of luxury…not post apocolyptic (sp) warlord. Where is linda hamilton (The Terminator actor) when you need her?”

Melanie then shared the screenshot of the tweet and wrote, "Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for."

See the tweet here:

Additionally, Lynskey stated that she wanted her character to possess traits that are often associated with "weakness," such as being "feminine" and "soft-spoken." She continued by saying that defying expectations is the most thrilling aspect of her profession.

"I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations," she added.

The Last of Us, starring Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel, has already been renewed for a second season.