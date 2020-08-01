'The Last Of Us' Writer Craig Mazin Reveals How The Show Will Be Different From The Game 

Last month, gamers got to return to the post-apocalyptic world of the game The Last of Us. This game has been one of the most awaited sequels for PlayStation 4. But before the release of the game The Last of Us Part II, it was announced that the fans of the game will get to see a TV adaption of the game on HBO. The writer of the series Craig Mazin expressed that the charters of Joel and Ellie are in good hands.

Read Also | Best Casino Game To Make Chips In GTA 5 Online: Easy Games To Earn Fast Money

The Last of Us writer Craig Mazin about the series

It was reported that Craig Mazin was talking to a media portal in regards to his hit mini-series Chernobyl. After talking about the miniseries, Craig was asked about his upcoming works. He then expressed to the portal on how The Last of Us will be serialized into a one-hour-long show format giving fans more details about the post apoplectic world.

While talking to the portal, he expressed that the fans think that when a license to produce a film or a series is given to certain people, the people in charge do not understand the game and change the things according to their will and wish.

Read Also | How To Get Free 10 Dollars On PS4 If You Are PlayStation Plus Subscriber?

Mazin then added that in the case of The Last of Us, he will not be doing any such thing. He then added that he is working with a guy to make a few changes for the TV adaptation. He then mentioned that he will not be changing anything that is crucial for the series but will only work on enhancing the already available material.

Read Also | The Last Of Us 2 Petition Asking Naughty Dog To 'remake' The Game Surfaces Online

The guy who he refers to in this context is Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann. It was reported that he will be working with Craig Mazin as a co-writer for The Last of Us. Mazin also confessed that the fans of the game have high expectations form the series and added that he himself if a big fan of the game.

The Last of Us writer then added that they are creating a new format and are also reimagining the already present material in a different format. He then added that it is like a 'dream come true' for him. There is no premiere date set for The Last of Us by HBO yet.

Read Also | Metacritic Instates A 36-hour Waiting Period For New Users Before Posting Game Reviews

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.