'The Legend Of Hanuman 2' All Set To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar This August

The second season of the hit mythological animation series The Legend of Hanuman is all set to release on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar! The Legend of Hanuman 2 will be premiering on the OTT platform on August 6, 2021. The renowned actor Sharad Kelkar will return to the animation series as a narrator and as the mighty warrior on the path of good.

The Legend of Hanuman 2 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on Aug 6

In the new season, actor Sharad Kelkar will be seen returning as a narrator as well as the mighty warrior who walks on the path of good and comes up against the evil- Ravan, after discovering his powers in the first season. The new season will show the humble vaanara finally awoken to embrace his true power and wisdom with his faith and strength from Lord Ram, making him an immortal legend.

The Hotstar Specials is bankrolled by Graphic India. It is created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang, and Charuvi P Singhal. The new season will comprise 13 episodes and will be delivered in seven languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada.

The series' co-creator and co-founder of Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan stated that the first season of The Legend of Hanuman was a "milestone" for Indian animation. He said, "With the latest season, we take the story to greater heights with another chapter in Mahabali Hanuman's life and his first encounter with the demon King, Ravan which is brought alive through captivating visuals and comprehensible language."

In a statement, Sharad Devarajan concluded, "As he learns to wield his newfound power, it is a story of inner growth and heroism that we hope is relatable and inspiring to everyone."

The web series is helmed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John. Sharad Devarajan, Sarwat Chaddha, Ashwin Pande and Arshad Syed are credited as lead writers. The Legend of Hanuman first season garnered praise for its advanced animation style and powerful contemporary storytelling. The way the story was projected touched a chord with the Indian audiences. The new season will take Mahabali Hanuman's journey ahead and it can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

(With inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: THE LEGEND OF HANUMAN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.