'The Lord Of The Rings' Series Title And Amazon Prime Release Date Unveiled With Teaser

Amazon has released a new yet epic title of The Lord of the Rings on Wednesday, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Taking to Instagram, Amazon dropped a video which revealed that the iconic show will be premiered on Amazon Prime on September 2, with episodes to be released weekly on the streaming service.

The post has a caption, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. September 2, 2022. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP“. "The video begins with the camera moving through what appears to be canyons filled with mist. Cut to fire coming down the canyon, a river of molten lava is visible below it. Soon after this, a voiceover begins and the camera pulls back to reveal, 'we are not in a canyon' and the molten substance begins to fill up. A wave of water flows over it, cooling it as steam is released. The molten substance hardens, to reveal it is some sort of metal with symbols on the side of it. The camera pulls back through the mists to reveal the words ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ on a wood background.”

More on the series

Producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay revealed in the statement that the series will unite “all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age”. The Lord of the Rings is a series of three epic fantasy adventure films directed by Peter Jackson. The series is based on the novel written by J. R. R. Tolkien. The films are subtitled The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King.

Image: Instagram/@lord.of.the.rings.series