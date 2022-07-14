A second teaser trailer for the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power television series from Amazon Studios was released today. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an epic and ambitious telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth, and launches globally on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.



The new two-minute, 30-second teaser trailer delves even deeper into this series adaptation, giving fans the first look at some of Tolkien's legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor. The characters are Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Additional Númenóreans also recently announced are Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer

The teaser trailer also highlights some of the realms viewers will visit over the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór.



Also featured are key cast members Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), the Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

First look and details of Númenor

The history of Númenor is known to every The Lord of the Rings fanatic. But they've never seen it, and it remained a black canvas. Now, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has painted that canvas with beautiful details. The makers have tapped the curiosity and finally revealed the first look and details of Númenor in the Middle-earth Second Age.

The island kingdom was precisely sketched out and built into a seaside city with stunning details. Showrunner J.D Payne left no stone unturned to focus on tiny details to make Númenor breathtaking. "It was one place that we were just laser-focused on," Payne shared. "It's never been seen before. People have some ideas of what elves look like or what dwarves look like and what those kingdoms might look like. But Númenor was, in some ways, a blank canvas."

Director Wayne Che Yip was also left stunned when he walked through the Númenor. "We were there for weeks, but every day I'd notice a new detail I'd never seen before as graffiti etched into weathered stone or a small shrine. A whole wall made out of oyster shells. Every corner you'd turn there was just so much storytelling," Yip said.

Ruled by queen regent Míriel the opulent human kingdom is struggling through its tensions. Talking about her role, actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson said, "When it comes to playing a character that holds such a lofty position, I can't say that I necessarily relate to what it is to be a queen. But I think there is something relatable about how isolating that can feel, and how you're grappling with things that no one else can understand."

Pharazôn is Míriel's closest counsel but is also responsible for the fall of Númenor. Actor Trystan Gravelle who plays the character spilt the beans and said, "When you see these epic statues and this wonderful masonry, you're walking through the mind of a person that's burdened by his mortality and is very concerned about what legacy he's going to leave behind."

The kingdom has two trustworthy allies, Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry). The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power deals with the fall of Númenor, so their story might end, but the journey is filled with unexpected turns. "Ultimately, those of us that know the lore know Elendil ends up helping to lead the Last Alliance of elves and men. But how does he get there? Tolkien hasn't written the man in three dimensions, and that's the gift of the series," explained Lloyd Owen.

The Amazon Prime Video series also introduces a new character in the kingdom, Isildur's sister Eärien. A young, ambitious, and bright architect enthusiast, the character is played by actress Ema Horvath. "She's on the cusp of womanhood. She's still quite insecure and naïve about the way the world works," Horvath described her character.

About 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and LOTR books and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil on Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.



Joining Payne & McKay are executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, as well as producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and director, along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.



The first teaser trailer premiered during Super Bowl LVI, in what became the most-watched Super Bowl trailer of all time, with 257 million online views in the first 24 hours of release.

Image: Instagram/@theringsofpoweramazon