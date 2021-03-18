'The Lost Pirate Kingdom' Narrator: Who Is The Voice Behind The Events In The Series?

Netflix’s new documentary series The Lost Pirate Kingdom tells the story of pirates who existed in the 18th century. It explores how these pirates from the Caribbean “violently plunder the world's riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic.” The six-episode-series is getting mixed reviews from critics and netizens. The Lost Pirate Kingdom cast is being appreciated for its acting. At the same time, some viewers are pointing out the movie’s flawed plotline that tries to fit in as a mix of both a “documentary and drama series.” This hybrid series starts with The Lost Pirate Kingdom narrator saying, “Pirates. The stuff of myth and legend.” So who exactly is narrating it?

Who Is The Lost Pirate Kingdom narrator?

The Lost Pirate Kingdom starts following the end of the War of Spanish Succession in 1715 and uses a narrator to explain the events happening then. The narrator here is Derek Jacobi. He serves as a guide to the viewers as he relays the incidents happening in the Golden Age of Piracy.

Sir Derek George Jacobi CBE, famously known as Derek Jacobi, is an English actor who started his acting career in 1959 when he played Henry in the second part of Henry IV. Since then, the London-born actor has made a name for himself in the theatre, movie and television industry. He is known for his roles in Dead Again (1991), Gladiator (2000) and more. He was awarded a Tony (Best Actor in a Play) in 1984 for his role in Much Ado About Nothing. He has also won two Primetime Emmy Awards and a British Academy Television award and others. Most importantly, he is the 2008 Helen Hayes Lifetime Achievement award winner. Apart from The Lost Pirate Kingdom, he has narrated for Romeo & Juliet (2021), The Man Who Tried to Steal an Island (2013), The Halloween Kid (2011).

Who all are in The Lost Pirate Kingdom cast?

Netflix's The Lost Pirate Kingdom has its actors playing pirates who actually existed in the 18th century. Mark Hills plays Henry Jennings and James Oliver Wheatley plays Edward Thatch 'Blackbeard' The other actors who have important roles in this new series include Sam Callis, Moneer Elmasseek and Kevin Howarth. Below is a list of movies and series to watch on Netflix if you enjoyed binge-watching on The Lost Pirate Kingdom.

What To Watch Next?

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

Murder Among The Mormons

Roman Empire

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

Troy

Image Courtesy: The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.