'The Lost Pirate Kingdom' Review: A Case Of "Too Many Cooks Spoil The Broth"

The first season of the latest addition to the list of Netflix docu-series, namely The Lost Pirate Kingdom, has made it to the streaming giant's portal. The series traces the lives of the real-life pirates and their deeds and tasks that make up their day-to-day timetable. The series touches upon several themes and subjects that plague its central real-life protagonists. Read on for a The Lost Pirate Kingdom review.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom Review:

The Lost Pirate Kingdom keeps dabbling between being a documentary and a drama series. The first season, apart from shifting styles at irregular intervals, intends on covering the various facets of the real-life pirates that lived and looted the relatively benevolent and docile city folk, one legend at a time. However, a significant amount of legends do not see fully fleshed out or are rather left mid-way in order to address the next intriguing facts of the pirates that lived. This act of jumping ships, so to speak, on the part of the series creators, makes The Lost Pirate Kingdom a case of "Too Many Cooks Spoil The Broth". The series, in its entirety, touches upon the political influence that the outlaws of the high seas held and the fear they instilled amongst the residents, and, in the defence of the makers, they really try, but one will see that their efforts end up falling short and as a result of the same, the viewers are left with a portrayal of the pirates that seems forced, exaggerated and unnecessarily graphic. One can watch the show in order to get a less-than-fair idea of the extraordinary lives that the one-eyed seafarers lived, but everything that one gets to witness in the show should not be taken on face value.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom Ratings on IMDb:

As far as The Lost Pirate Kingdom Ratings on IMDb are concerned, the show has a rating of 6.3 out of 10 on the site. All episodes of The Lost pirate Kingdom are now available for streaming on Netflix.