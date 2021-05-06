'The Mandalorian Season 3': Series Producer Promises 'more Adventures' Await Mando

The Mandalorian Season 3 will see its titular character, Pedro Pascal's Din Jarin aka Mando embark on more adventures, producer of the series Dave Filoni revealed during an interview with Good Morning America. This news has come months after the producer and his partner, Iron Man director and The Mandalorian show creator Jon Favreau announced that The Mandalorian is about to get a spinoff show, titled "The Book Of Boba Fett", featuring the bounty hunter who is known in all corners of the galaxy far, far away.

While on the subject of the Mandalorian Season 3, Filoni even shared that while they are currently working on 'The Book Of Boba Fett', Din Djarin's story and function, other than that of a caretaker to baby Gogru that he played up until the end of Season 2, is yet to be explored and "The Force" will be stronger third time around. More details regarding The Mandalorian Season 3 cast and crew will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A little about The Mandalorian Season 2 finale:

The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, titled Chapter 16: The Rescue, saw Mando and baby Gogru's reunion a few days after the latter was kidnapped by the minions of the antagonist of the series. The same was made possible by Mando's newfound allies in the series. Shortly after, the viewers got to meet a relatively younger version of Boba Fett, the legendary bounty hunter that has a near-spotless reputation in the Star Wars universe. In line with their reputation of evoking extreme reactions from the audience members, The Mandalorian makers dropped a surprise in the form of an appearance by a young Luke Skywalker, who was essentially a CGI version of Star Wars icon Mark Hamill himself. The episode even saw an appearance from legendary robot assistant R2D2 alongside Hamill's iconic character. The final few scenes of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale effectively served as an origin story of Skywalker's long-term relationship with Yoda. Details regarding the possible directions that The Mandalorian Season 3 can go in if there has been any planning in connection to it, that is, are currently kept under wraps

The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer:

