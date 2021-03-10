The Married Woman Bematlab Song Review: Its Profound Lyrics Make You Ponder About Life

Alt Balaji and Zee 5 series The Married Woman has been making a lot of noise on social media ever since it released. It is based on the novel A Married Woman authored by Manju Kapur. The series premiered on March 8, 2021, and has garnered positive reviews from the audience. The title song from the series Bematlab was released on March 10. The track is sung, penned and composed by Amrita Bagchi. Here is the full review of the Bematlab song from The Married Woman.

Bematlab song review

The track starts with a voice-over by Riddhi Dogra who says, "They say that marriages are made in heaven, meaning that your life partner is especially sent to you from heaven". It is then showed how Riddhi's character Aastha's marital life is unstable and unhappy. Her husband also taunts her that she purposely burnt the chapatis and it is seen that she is getting yelled at by her in-laws. The next frame shows Monica Dogra's character Peeplika applying paint on her boyfriend's torso and says that she is 'marking' her territory.

The song then takes the viewers on the journey of Aastha's turbulent marriage as her husband tells her that she does not know anything because she is a housewife. She then meets Peeplika and realises how easy was it for her to connect with her. Peeplika understood her without having to explain things. She also tells Aastha to not be scared of walking out of her marriage because she is clearly not happy in it.

The lyrics of the track about how the house now feels cold and empty and the night answers the questions asked by the morning. They also speak about how yesterday's memories have now become a calculation for the future. Bematlab tells the story of the generation that will pass away without having any meaning or a cause.

This is a beautiful track that speaks to the listener and tells him/her to take charge of their life or else they, too, will pass away without having lived it to the fullest. The Married Woman cast includes Riddhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaaduddin Shah, and Suhaas Ahuja in prominent roles. It is directed by Baljit Singh Chaddha and Sahir Raza. It is available for streaming on Alt Balaji and Zee 5.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Bematlab song