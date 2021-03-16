Last Updated:

The Married Woman 'floating Poster' Goes Viral On Social Media; Take A Look

Even as the show gets strong responses from the audience, a 'floating poster' of 'The Married Woman' in the Mumbai coastline has gone viral on social media

The Married Woman

The Married Woman was one of the most anticipated web series of Alt Balaji, and the series finally premiered a few days back. Now that the series is finally here, the makers have been actively promoting it on social media. However, the pictures that have recently gone viral on social media are not from the promotions done on social media platforms, but the banners put up for outdoor viewing. The lead actor of this series Ridhi Dogra herself snapped a selfie with the banner that was put up on the Mumbai coastline. 

The Married Woman ‘floating posters’ go viral

While all the projects releasing on the OTT platform are heavily promoted on social media, the makers of The Married Woman seem to have gone an extra mile for the series. The outdoor banner could be seen from the famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link, as it floated through the coastline of Mumbai. One of the pictures that went viral showed Ridhi Dogra capturing the banner with a selfie, along with the trademark view of the city’s coastline. The banner read “Streaming now” below the title of the web series. 

The series was released on the OTT platform on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The show has been adapted from a book written by author Manju Kapur titled Una Mujer Casada. It explores life from the view of an Indian woman and the several struggles that she has to face. It also explores the various roles that women have to play in their lives. It focuses on its lead character Astha which has been portrayed by Ridhi Dogra. The issue of homosexuality has also been explored in the plot of this show.

Along with Ridhi herself, the cast of The Married Woman also includes Monica Dogra, Imaaduddin Shah, Suhaas Ahuja and several others who have played major characters. This series had been awaited for quite some time by the fans. It has opened up to a solid response from the viewers, who have given positive reviews to it. The IMDb rating of this show currently stands at 7.4.

 

 

