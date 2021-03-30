'The Married Woman' Makers Hints About Second Installment; Say 'It's Inevitable'

Apparently, after the success of Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra starrer The Married Woman, ALT Balaji’s creative team is discussing the rolling out of a new season, reported Mid Day. According to the report, a source has revealed that since the web series has ‘generated tremendous buzz’, the makers are ‘encouraged’ to take the story ahead. The Married Woman, which was released on the online streaming site only three weeks back, had won the praise for its nuanced portrayal of same-sex love in a society that often burdens women with its responsibilities, expectations and house conditioning.

Ekta Kapoor and makers hint on The Married Woman Season 2

Speaking about The Married Woman Season 2, producer Ekta Kapoor had said that the series is ‘trending as one of the most-watched shows’. She further described it as ‘heartening’. She further hinted about its second installment as she stated that with the numbers The Married Woman has garnered, the second edition is ‘inevitable’.

Helmed by Sahir Raza, the web series is based on Manju Kapur’s novel titled, A Married Woman. Alongside Ridhi and Monica, the series also features Suhaas Ahuja, Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Nadira Babbar and others. The plot of The Married Woman revolves around the life of a woman who is unhappy with married life. The woman falls for young guys while working together in the school play. Her life is disrupted as one unlucky day changes her life entirely.

Season one consists of a total of ten episodes which are approximately thirty minutes in length. The entire web series is available on ALT Balaji and ZEE5. The first episode is available for free, while the other episodes are only available to the subscribed members.

Meanwhile, Ridhi Dogra has appeared in popular TV shows such as Jhoome Jiiya Re, Seven, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and many more. She has also been featured in 2020’s Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side as Nusrat Saeed, a CBI forensic expert. Furthermore, Monica Dogra has appeared in six feature films and has released over five studio albums with the band, Shaa’ir and func. She has appeared in films such as Rock On!!, Dhobi Ghat, David, Relapse, What Are The Odds and others.