'The Married Woman' Review: Twitter Users Share Their Reactions On Ekta Kapoor's Show

Ekta Kapoor's show The Married Woman released on March 8, 2021. The series is based on Manju Kapur's novel A Married Woman. The show is directed by Sahri Raza and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. While the series is based on Manju Kapur's novel, the screenplay is written by Jaya Misra, Aparna Nadig and Surabhi Saral.

The plot of the show revolves around Astha, played by Ridhi Dogra, who is a married woman and wants to feel loved. She is married to Hemant (Suhaas Ahuja) and has two children with him. On a mission to break the barriers set by society, Astha sets off on an adventure to find her true self. Along the way, she meets Peeplika, played by Monica Dogra, who is younger than Astha. Peeplika shows Astha a new way of living life.

Spending most of her time with Peeplika, Astha falls in love with her despite still being married to Hemant. She must fight society's barriers to prove her love for Peeplika. Samridhi Dewan, Nabeel Ahmed, Imaad Shah and Divya Seth Shah are also a part of The Married Woman's cast. Soon after the series was released, fans took to their social media handles to share The Married Woman review.

Ekta Kapoor's show The Married Woman review by netizens

Let me be the first one to say this #TheMarriedWoman is gonna face outrage for many reasons. — Yash Varandani (@iam__varun) March 8, 2021

What a beautiful Story

Completed 3parts and I'm loving it♥️

#TheMarriedWoman@altbalaji — Sammyy😚👍 (@Soul_of_Queen) March 8, 2021

From churning out massy and entertaining content to creating a show #TheMarriedWoman that has been receiving huge critical acclaim, @altbalaji has always shown the brilliant and commendable graph! @ektarkapoor @iRidhiDogra @MonicaSDogra pic.twitter.com/b7mHgIeZ69 — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) March 8, 2021

Fans called The Married Woman's narrative "fresh and unconventional". Both Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra were appreciated for their talent. While many complimented the actors' talents, one fan was concerned about the reaction that will be received from a more conservative audience. Another Twitter user spoke about The Married Woman's plot calling it "brilliant and commendable".

Where to watch The Married Woman?

The Married Woman is available to stream on Balaji Telefilms' digital platform, Alt Balaji. The show was made available for watching at 2:30 p.m. on the OTT platform. Alt Balaji subscriptions are available for users in a range of Rs 100 for 3 months to Rs 300 for 12 months.

Ridhi Dogra's role as Astha

Penning a heartfelt note on her character, Ridhi Dogra took to her Instagram account and shared her views on Astha. She called Astha a "tribute" to all the females leading various roles around her. She said that she carried the emotions of all those women in her heart. She also invited fans to watch the series as her character Astha took the journey to find herself.

