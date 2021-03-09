'The Married Woman' Review: Twitterati Hails The Show For Being 'realistic, Unapologetic'

The Married Woman is Ekta Kapoor’s latest produced show that has become the talk of the town. The ALT Balaji show stars singer and actor Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. The film is an adaptation of Manju Kapoor’s novel. It released on March 8 and is a 10-episode web series streaming on Balaji’s OTT platform.

'The Married Woman' review

The Married Woman trailer

'The Married Woman' 2021 plot

The Married Woman has the title suggests revolves around an Indian housewife who is stuck between her chores and her responsibilities. In The Married Woman trailer, Astha (Ridhi) explains how a timeline for a married woman works. The story is set in 1992 and takes a sharp turn when Astha meets Piplika Khan (Monica).

While Astha is caged by her role as a married woman, Piplika is free-spirited does not follow societal norms and rules. When these two cross paths, Astha and Piplika both explore their individualities and fall in love with each other. As The Married Woman trailer suggests, this love conjures many problems due to homosexual nature and Astha’s married status.

'The Married Woman' 2021 IMDb review

The Married Woman premiered on March 8, 2021, on ALT Balaji. Since the web series premiered many audience members were quick to share their views about it on social media. On the IMDb website, ALT Balaji’s The Married Woman has a 5.9 rating out of 10. Along with the rating, the page also includes a few clips from the show. Apart from Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, The Married Woman also stars Suhaa Ahuja, Imaaduddin Shah, Nadira Babbar, and many others.

'The Married Woman' 2021 trailer: YouTube reactions

The Married Woman trailer brought in plenty of interesting reactions. One viewer talked about how the show’s story seems different from the one in Manju Kapoor’s novel A Married Woman. While another viewer wrote how it has an interesting concept and he hoped that it breaks all streaming records. One viewer even passed on his best wishes to the show’s team.

'The Married Woman' 2021: Twitter reactions

The Married Woman received similar reactions on Twitter. One Twitter user pointed out of not a lot of stories these days do justice to female representation. She even found the show “too relatable”. Another Twitter user pointed out how he is enjoying every moment of watching the new ALT Balaji show. Another Twitter user simply shared stills from The Married Woman and wrote, “Ahhh I love them so much”. Take a look at these Twitter reactions below.

Change starts when u express urself! No matter how much criticism or rejections of d society u face! It's ur life! It's ur wish to do what or what not! No one else have that right to set boundaries in ur life! So beautifully executed story by d dir n..



Contd..#TheMarriedWoman pic.twitter.com/Y2wgULuHiH — Pramoda Paruchuri (@iampramoda) March 9, 2021

Just started watching #TheMarriedWoman and two episodes in, I already know this one is a special show. So realistic and absolutely unapologetic about looking a major issue in the eye, fab job @altBalaji and @iRidhiDogra. You’ll be remembered for a long time for doing this! â¤ï¸ — Rahul Prajapati (@RahulReply) March 8, 2021

Friends #TheMarriedWoman Sets a benchmark. More shows like this one should be made. @iridhidogra you've done justice to Astha's role from Manju Kapur's book — Rajani Sharma (@RajaniSharma_00) March 8, 2021

What an awesome series.. riti dogra and Monica dogra has well potrayed their roles. #TheMarriedWoman pic.twitter.com/I5sOUVLPFL — sneha john (@OlgaSneha) March 8, 2021

Only in the third episode of @altbalaji ‘s #TheMarriedWoman and I got to say, some lines have already hit so hard and so close to home. Hard to hold back tears at some points. Gotta check out that Manju Kapur book it is based on! @iRidhiDogra @MonicaSDogra — DikshaðŸŒ¸ (@Oceana_fortune) March 8, 2021

Best show I have seen in years. #TheMarriedWoman woman https://t.co/yYJDLhtlrN — sam maya (@sammaya16028400) March 8, 2021

