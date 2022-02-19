'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Rachel Brosnahan On How Season 4 Ties Back To Show Premiere

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel kick-started a few days ago and the first two episodes have been released on Amazon Prime Video. Rachel Brosnahan, the leading lady, who takes on the role of Midge has been hailed for her performance over the years and recently spoke to People about the new season of the show.

Brosnahan also opened up about how the ongoing season and her character would tie back to the very first season of the hit series.

Rachel Brosnahan on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Rachel Brosnahan recently opened up about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 in an interview with People and mentioned that her character, Midge, was at her 'lowest professional point' in the Season 3 finale. She stated that the new season was all about her and her manager, Susie, played by Alex Borstein figuring it out together.

Speaking about the new season of the hit show, she called it a 'whirlwind' and spoke about how the new season would tie-up with the show's premiere as fans would see her character 'rebuilding and reclaiming' her voice, which she found in the first season. She mentioned that Midge would try hard to carve out her own place in the world of comedy in the new season.

"She (Midge) and Susie are going to have to figure it out together. But honestly, they're at their best when they're fueled by desperation and fury, so it's going to be a whirlwind. There are no role models and there's no road map in this industry for how she can go about achieving the things she wants to. This will be about Midge carving out her own space within an industry that there's not space being made for her in," the three-time Emmy winner told People. "This is a season about her rebuilding and reclaiming the voice that she found in the first season," she added.

Rachel Brosnahan recently took to her social media account announced that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had been renewed for its fifth reason, which would be its last. She called it 'bittersweet' as she mentioned she had begun shooting for the new season. She wrote in her caption, "A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. It’s bittersweet. The band is back together again and we can’t wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow…it’s also going to be our last rodeo."

(Image: @primevideoca/Instagram)