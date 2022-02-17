‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Rachel Brosnahan-starrer Renewed For Final Fifth Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently gearing up for the release of its Season 4, which will premiere on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the hit show took to social media on Thursday and announced that Miriam "Midge" Maisel is all-set to come back for yet another season, which will be the show's final one. A report by Variety stated that the production of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 is currently underway in New York City.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season 5

The makers of the show took to their social media account and shared exciting news for their fans and followers as they mentioned that the fan-favourite show has been renewed for its fifth and final season. Rachel Brosnahan, the lead star of the show also took to social media and mentioned that she began shooting for the fifth season of show as she called it 'bittersweet'. She mentioned it was going to be the show's 'last rodeo' as she broke the news. Her post read, "A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. It’s bittersweet. The band is back together again and we can’t wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow…it’s also going to be our last rodeo."

Several fans took to the comments section and expressed their sadness about the news. They called it the 'saddest news' they heard today and some said they were 'not ready for the show to end'. A netizen wrote, "Amazing news! Congrats 💗 But why already the last season? while others mentioned that did not want the show to end as Rachel Brosnahan brought 'happiness' to so many through her role as Miriam.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season 4

The trailer of the soon-to-be-released season of the hit show was recently released and saw Miriam taking her comedy career even more seriously than before. It saw her being determined to be the best in the business and reach the top. She embraces her talents and personality and can be heard saying, "You know what's great about me? It's when I'm me." She is also seen having a great time with her dad Abe, played by Tony Shalhoub, hinting that the duo managed to mend their relationship.

Watch 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season 4 trailer here

(Image: Twitter/@brosnahanbrasil)