The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Ep 3 Release Date: Details About Show's New Episodes

The much-awaited fourth season of the show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The makers released only the first two episodes of the new season on February 18, 2022. While fans have already begun to praise the new season of the show, they are also waiting for the release of its next two episodes. Here are the details about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Ep 3.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan in the lead role of Miriam "Midge" Maisel. The show features how a woman, who is a mother, a daughter and an employee, tries to make her career as a stand-up comedian. The first two episodes of the show premiered on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

Episode 1: Rumble On The Wonder Wheel

The first episode saw Midge returning with a new game plan after getting kicked out from Shy Baldwin's tour. She is expected to be very keen on the business throughout the new season. On the other hand, Susie finds a creative way to get the cash she needs and Joel is too successful.

Episode 2: Billy Jones And The Orgy Lamp

Midge invites Abe and Rose for dinner. On the other hand, Shirley tries to find Joel a new wife. The episode ends as an unexpected cab ride leads to new opportunities.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Ep 3 and 4

The upcoming episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are expected to be more exciting. The third and fourth episodes are titled Everything Is Bellmore and Interesting People On Christopher Street respectively. The show's next two episodes are all set to release on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 recap

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 saw Midge face a major setback in her career. She gets fired from Shy Baldwin's tour after her hit performance, in which one of her jokes offended the singer and his manager. However, the star of the show knows how to deal with everything coming in her way to achieving her dreams. It probably even pushed her to say whatever she wants and make jokes with a sense of freedom.

